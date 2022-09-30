South Korean star Lee Jung Jae, who rose to global fame through Netflix thriller series Squid Game, is on his way to mark his directorial debut through espionage film Hunt. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Lee Jung Jae’s directorial debut film, which he produced, wrote the script for, directed and starred in, has been selected to open the 7th London East Asia Film Festival, which takes place from October 19 to 30. Lee will also attend the red-carpet event for the festival that will take place at Leicester Square on October 19.

Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae’s directorial debut film Hunt to be screened at London East Asia Film Festival

Per the report, the festival’s organizing committee also announced Wednesday that there’ll be a special exhibition showcasing films that Lee has starred in, starting with Lee’s debut film The Young Man (1994), City of the Rising Sun (1999), The Housemaid (2010), Deliver Us From Evil (2020) and this year’s “Hunt.”

Meanwhile, the film’s distributor Megabox Plus M shared on Wednesday that the film will be available to stream on digital platforms such as Tving, Wavve, Apple TV and more. Lee’s agency Artist Company also said Wednesday that Lee’s Covid-19 quarantine ended Wednesday and the actor will resume his activities.

