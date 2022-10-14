SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah are in talks to star in the upcoming drama This Romance Is a Force Majeure.

South Korean pop group SF9's Rowoon and actor Jo Bo Ah are currently in talks to star in the upcoming drama This Romance Is a Force Majeure (literal translation).

This Romance Is a Force Majeure: SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah in talks for new romance drama

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, This Romance Is a Force Majeure will tell the love story of a woman who obtains a banned book that was carefully sealed 300 years ago—and the man who becomes a victim of that banned book.

On October 14, both stars’ agencies confirmed that they were in talks for the upcoming drama. FNC Entertainment stated, “Rowoon is currently in talks to appear in the new drama ‘This Romance Is a Force Majeure,’ and the outlook is favorable.”

Rowoon is in talks to play “the handsome, intelligent, and popular lawyer Jang Shin Yoo, who gets swept up in a series of unexpected events due to a terrifying curse that has been passed down from the Joseon era.”

Meanwhile, Jo Bo Ah’s agency KeyEast commented, “Jo Bo Ah has received a casting offer for ‘This Romance Is a Force Majeure,’ and she is reviewing the offer with a favorable outlook.” Jo Bo Ah has been offered the role of Lee Hong Jo, “an outgoing civil servant who is surprisingly unpopular with men despite her good looks, personality, and job.”

The new romance drama comes from a screenplay by 100 Days My Prince writer No Ji Sul and will be helmed by director Nam Ki Hoon.

Also Read: Kim Hee Seun and SF9’s Rowoon starrer Tomorrow responds to allegations of using real names of BTS members V and Jungkook in death list scene

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.