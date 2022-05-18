South Korean drama Tomorrow, which simultaneously airs on MBC network and Netflix, stars SF9’s Rowoon and Kim Hee Sun, have responded to allegations that the drama has used BTS members V and Jungkook’s information.

Kim Hee Seun and SF9’s Rowoon starrer Tomorrow responds to allegations of using real names of BTS members V and Jungkook in death list scene

The allegations surfaced when online users pointed out this week that the series' seventh episode, which aired on April 22, had BTS member V's real name as well as V's and Jungkook's dates of birth in one of the scenes. The scene in question contained a handwritten list of the deceased which included V's real name, Kim Tae Hyung, written with his birthday, December 30, but with a different year. Other member Jungkook's date and year of birth, September 1, 1997, were also written on the list with a different name.

The series was then criticized for having the name and date of birth of the artists on the list of dead people and called for the production team's apology and the removal of the following scene.

As Korean tabloid Soompi reports, the makers of the fantasy drama denied the allegations. Tomorrow stated on May 17, “(The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions [behind them].”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, Tomorrow is a fantasy drama starring Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong, a mortal who gets into an unfortunate accident while struggling to find a job. As a result, he crosses paths with grim reapers Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji On), who work together to save the lives of those who are contemplating suicide, and he winds up joining their team in the underworld as their youngest member.

