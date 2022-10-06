Reese Witherspoon is developing a reimagination of the classic children’s story Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Reese Witherspoon is developing a modern-day story on Goldilocks and the Three Bears featuring a strong female protagonist. According to online portal Collider, though the British fairy tale has many versions, Goldilocks and the Three Bears essentially tells the story of a young girl Goldilocks, who wanders far from her home and stumbles upon the house of the three bears –Papa Bear, Mama Bear, and Baby Bear – in the jungle.

Reese Witherspoon to develop modern-day adaptation of the classic tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears

The film is described as a modern take on the classic tale, which highlights the titular character as a “powerful female protagonist.” Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s head of kids and animation, Claire Curley, are attached to executive produce the project alongside Build-A-Bear’s Sharon Price John and Foundation Media Partners’ Patrick Hughes.

This marks the first partnership between Hello Sunshine and Build-A-Bear, the global family-friendly branded toy and entertainment company. Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden said the hope is “for this collaboration to provide families a new way to experience and share” the company’s mission.

“Over the last 25 years, Build-A-Bear has created a trusted fan base rooted in family, personal connection, and storytelling with teddy bears, making them the perfect partner for this project,” Curley said in a statement. “We’re excited to collaborate with them to bring a new perspective to such a timeless tale that we know will inspire young audiences.”

Further details about the film have not been revealed yet.

Also Read: Julianna Margulies to return for third season of The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.