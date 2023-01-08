comscore

Last Updated 08.01.2023 | 11:54 AM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan expecting their first child

Bollywood News

The couple had tied the knot in November 2021 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Rocket Gang, is expecting his first child with his wife Anushka Ranjan. The couple tied the knot in November 2021 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

EXCLUSIVE: Student Of The Year 2 actor Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan expecting their first child

A source close to the couple told Bollywood Hungama, “The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents.”

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan reportedly met each other during a fashion show organized by her mother Anu Ranjan's NGO. The couple dated for a while before the actor proposed to Anushka in Paris in October 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Seal was last seen in Rocket Gang. The film consisted an ensemble cast featuring Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar and Siddhant Sharma. Produced by ZEE Studios, it is a story of friendship, camaraderie, love and dance as the five friends come across a team of ghost dancers who are on a mission to achieve their dream of winning the biggest dance competition.

ALSO READ: Rocket Gang Trailer: Nikita Dutta, Aditya Seal and their friends are possessed; dancing to stay alive is their only choice

More Pages: Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection , Student Of The Year 2 Movie Review

