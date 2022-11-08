Captain America star Chris Evans becomes People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, taking the crown from 2021's sexiest man Paul Rudd.

Chris Evans becomes People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022

According to a report by Variety, Chris Evans has been announced as this year’s honoree during Monday evening’s broadcast of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “It is with humility and gratitude that I am thrilled to announce that People magazine has decided to award me the incredible honor,” Colbert began to raucous applause, before adding “…Of announcing the sexiest man alive for a second year in a row!”

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans told People in the publication’s article revealing him as this year’s winner. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.” As the outlet notes, the sexiest man alive feature has been an annual event for the publication since the award’s inception in 1985 with inaugural winner Mel Gibson.

Evans takes the reins from his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd, while other recent winners include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Idris Elba and Blake Shelton. Evans is coming off his voice over feature as Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's Lightyear, Netflix's Gray Man and also filmed three new movies, including 2023's Ghosted for AppleTV+ which he is also producing.

22 years into his career, Evans admits he feels secured enough to take it slow now. "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," he says. "I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

