Following the solo album release of J-Hope with Jack In The Box, the next member to drop his solo work is the eldest member from the South Korean juggernaut, Jin. The singer-songwriter teased his upcoming single album at the Busan concert which was held on Saturday, October 15, for the bid for World Expo 2030. After the announcement of their mandatory military enlistment, on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Jin will release a new solo single ‘The Astronaut’ on October 28.

BTS’ Jin announces new single ‘The Astronaut’ set to release on October 28; Coldplay’s Chris Martin credited

BIGHIT MUSIC made the announcement via the global fandom life platform, Weverse. As ‘The Astronaut’ expresses Jin’s fondness for his fans, ARMY, the song is meant to be a gift for the fans. The song’s logo trailer and promotion map were also made public through BTS’ official social platforms. The logo trailer shows a journey of an astronaut who takes a spacewalk through unsettling space and reaches a glimmering place.

According to the promotion map, Jin will unveil ‘The Astronaut’ poster on October 20, concept photos on October 24~26, and music video teaser on October 27. On Tuesday, it was reported that BTS’ Jin’s latest single is a gift from Coldplay. BTS previously teamed up with the British band for the single ‘My Universe’ in 2021. As per the image preview unveiled on Wednesday morning for pre-order details, the song has several credits such as Max Martin, Kygo, as well as Coldplay member including Chris Martin, Moses Martin and James Keys.

Towards the end of the concert on October 15, Jin was heard saying that fans can look forward to this new music. “I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

This will mark Jin’s first solo project since BTS announced in June 2022 that they were halting their group activities for now in order to focus of their solo endeavours. But, the group reunited at the Busan concert on Saturday evening bringing thousands of fans together at the free show. On Monday, October 17, the agency of the group announced that all seven members will enlist in the military for their mandatory service and re

Jin (Kim Seok-jin) is a South Korean singer, songwriter and member of BTS. Jin’s appealing voice and clear tone amplify the emotions delivered through music. His solo records ‘Awake’, ‘Epiphany’, and ‘Moon’, and original television soundtracks for Korean TV series including ‘Yours’ (Jirisan soundtrack), ‘Even If I Die, It’s You’ (Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack) show his unique vocal color and power of expression. Released in 2021, ‘Super Tuna’ set a huge dance challenge trend with its cheerful melody and easy dance moves. Known as “Worldwide Handsome,” Jin struts his unexpected charms through various content and TV shows. He recently filmed a variety show No Prepare featuring rapper Youngji which led to speculations that Jin’s solo work might come sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, BTS members have all released collaborations in recent times. J-Hope became the first member to drop his solo album in July 2022 with Jack In The Box with two lead tracks ‘MORE’ and ‘ARSON’. He released his collaboration ‘Rush Hour’ with rapper Crush on September 22.

On the other hand, V released his OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. He was also featured on Benny Blanco’s track ‘Bad Decisions’ along with Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth’s track ‘Left and Right’; RM recently did a song collaboration with Balming Tiger on ‘Sexy Nukim’; SUGA collaborated with PSY on ‘That That’ whereas Jimin released an OST ‘With You’ with Ha Sung Woon for K-drama Our Blues.

