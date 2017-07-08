WOW! Tabu finds this beautiful apartment in Goa and here are the details

Tabu, who will be seen in about three films soon, recently found the home of her dreams amidst the picturesque Goa. However, let us tell you that unlike other celebrities who go for huge properties, the actress decided to opt for a plush flat instead of a bungalow.

Located in the legislative capital of Goa, Povorim, the five-storey building is set amidst greenery and has all amenities. The actress revealed that one of her friends demolished his bungalow to build this building which has only five apartments (one on each floor) and only friends were invited to purchase them. Tabu has found her dream residence on the second floor and she further spoke about the serene atmosphere around it.

Maintaining about how it is surrounded by acres of greenery, the actress asserted that it has enough provision for outdoor activities like cycling and long walks. Furthermore, the actress is in love with the swimming pool where she plans to spend a lot of time.

Tabu stated that she is expecting to get possession of the flat by October and has already made plans with her mother, sister and former actress Farah and her nephew to visit her new house in Goa. She is also intending on throwing a small house warming bash with her family.

Unlike her Hyderabad residence which she has let out for rent, Tabu has no plans of giving away her Goa home for rent but wants it to be a vacation home of sorts for her and her family.

On the film front, Tabu will be seen with Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again and Luv Ranjan’s next. She will also play the leading lady in Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot The Piano Player that also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.