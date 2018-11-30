Wow! Ranbir Kapoor to kick off the shoot of YRF’s ambitious project Shamshera tomorrow

He played Sanju on the big screen and now the real and reel life Sanjay Dutt are all set to come together for the first time on the big screen! The casting coup was managed by none other than the production house Yash Raj Films, who are getting them together for Shamshera. Also, featuring Vaani Kapoor, the film is a period fantasy action adventure film. Now we hear that the YRF venture is all set to go on floor this week

If reports are to be believed Shamshera starts its shooting schedule tomorrow in Mumbai. The film is expected to see Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt pitted against each other on big screen. The process for shooting started off with the customary puja that was held recently. A source close to the development adds, “Legendary filmmaker late Yash Chopra started a tradition at YRF in which he invited all the cast and crew members of a film that is going on floors for a customary Puja. This culture continues even today. The puja for Shamshera has already completed and it was attended by Ranbir, his lady love in the film Vaani Kapoor and the film’s director Karan Malhotra. Sanjay unfortunately was busy with prior commitments and couldn’t attend the ceremony.”

The big ticket action film is considered to feature high-octane action and lots of adventure. It is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-droactio sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera’s shooting will wrap up by mid 2019.

