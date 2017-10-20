WOW! Nana Patekar has an extraordinary presence in Golmaal Again

The trailer of Golmaal Again that released last month was highly appreciated and one of the best things about it was the final scene. It showed Tusshar Kapoor, who plays a mute person in this franchise, suddenly starts talking in a baritone, authoritative tone. Everybody realized that the voice is familiar but couldn’t understand whose voice was it.

But now that Golmaal Again has released, it has been revealed that the voice is none other than that of Nana Patekar! Yes, you read it right! In the film, Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Shreyas Talpade get possessed and once that happens, they start speaking in Nana Patekar’s voice! It has turned out to be one of the most interesting aspects of the film. Also, the character of Jamnadas is shown to be a Nana Patekar fan that has a collection of his films like Yeshwant, Krantiveer etc. The DVDs of these films are handed over to the character of Gopal, played by Ajay Devgn, after his demise. That’s not all. Nana himself makes an unexpected appearance in the film in the second half and makes for a great watch.

There was already considerable excitement for Golmaal Again thanks to its mass appeal, success of earlier versions, festive time etc. The Nana Patekar element is surely going to be an unexpected surprise to the viewers and would surely be loved.

Golmaal Again is the fourth part of the Golmaal franchise and also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it released today and had a huge opening.