Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.10.2017 | 8:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

WOW! Nana Patekar has an extraordinary presence in Golmaal Again

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

WOW! Nana Patekar has an extraordinary presence in Golmaal Again

The trailer of Golmaal Again that released last month was highly appreciated and one of the best things about it was the final scene. It showed Tusshar Kapoor, who plays a mute person in this franchise, suddenly starts talking in a baritone, authoritative tone. Everybody realized that the voice is familiar but couldn’t understand whose voice was it.

But now that Golmaal Again has released, it has been revealed that the voice is none other than that of Nana Patekar! Yes, you read it right! In the film, Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Shreyas Talpade get possessed and once that happens, they start speaking in Nana Patekar’s voice! It has turned out to be one of the most interesting aspects of the film. Also, the character of Jamnadas is shown to be a Nana Patekar fan that has a collection of his films like Yeshwant, Krantiveer etc. The DVDs of these films are handed over to the character of Gopal, played by Ajay Devgn, after his demise. That’s not all. Nana himself makes an unexpected appearance in the film in the second half and makes for a great watch.

There was already considerable excitement for Golmaal Again thanks to its mass appeal, success of earlier versions, festive time etc. The Nana Patekar element is surely going to be an unexpected surprise to the viewers and would surely be loved.

Golmaal Again is the fourth part of the Golmaal franchise and also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it released today and had a huge opening.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

BO update: Secret Superstar opens at 35-40%;…

Box Office: Golmaal Again Day 1 in overseas

Box Office Prediction: Golmaal Again open…

Ajay Devgn supports ban on firecrackers;…

Trailer of Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Single…

REVEALED: Akshay Kumar’s show The Great…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification