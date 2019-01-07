Who will direct the Sridevi bio-pic?

There is no doubt that the one death which hit us the hardest in 2018 was that of Sridevi. Her going away so suddenly was a brutal reminder of how capricious life can be. Her grieving husband Boney Kapoor has still not been able to come to terms with her death. He says he keeps himself from thinking about her by being a father and mother to his children. But at the end of the day when he’s all alone, the loss of his beloved wife hits him hard.

It can now be told that Boney is planning to produce and maybe even direct a film on the amazing life and career of Sridevi. Says a source close to Boney, “He’s definitely planning to tell Sridevi’s story in a movie before anyone else does. Believe me, there are several filmmakers planning to make films about her. Before they get down to it, Boney wants to copyright her life story so that only he will be able to make his wife’s bio-pic the way he wants to.”

Books are also being planned on Sridevi. Says the source, “Several journalists and authors have approached Boney and he may very soon select someone to write on Sridevi. There are many plans to further the Sri legend in 2019. Just wait and watch.”

Also Read: Sridevi’s cameo in Zero: Karisma Kapoor shares BTS still with the legendary actress