WAIT, WHAT? Vidya Balan to host radio shows as an RJ?

Vidya Balan is known to experiment with unconventional roles and her films like Kahaani and The Dirty Picture have won hearts of many. Now we will see Vidya Balan in the role of a radio jockey but with a quirky twist in Tumhari Sulu.

Vidya Balan plays the titular character in the film and whilst they wrapped the shooting for the same recently, we hear that a new promotional strategy is being chalked out for the film. Amidst the same, sources reveal that Vidya has been approached by several radio stations, to come and host a special show for them. Though the actress has wrapped up shooting for the film, she feels it’s a great idea to actually host radio shows especially during the film’s promotions.

Says a source, “Vidya has been inundated with offers from radio stations and while she feels it’s a great idea to host a special show for them, she is hoping to do something on these lines during the film’s promotions.”

While she did not reveal much about the plan of hosting these shows, talking about the film and her role, Vidya Balan said, “Being an RJ is fun for me. Firstly because I love talking (laughs) and secondly because I am familiar with the space because I played one in Lage Raho Munnabhai.” Although let us remind you, her role in Tumhari Sulu is quite different from that one.

Tumhari Sulu, directed by Suresh Triveni, also stars theatre actor Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia in prominent roles. It is slated to release on December 1.