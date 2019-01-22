Varun Dhawan takes to Twitter to announce the beginning of #3 (watch video)

With the ABCD franchise being the talk-of-the-town for a plot that’s one of a kind, the hype for the next dance film is pretty high. Director Remo D’Souza took to his dance reality show, Dance+ 4 to announce the film with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor along with the well-known dancers.

Today, Varun shared a video while flying to Punjab for the first Schedule of #3. In the video, he is accompanied by director Remo, producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Sonam Bajwa. Sonam is a Punjabi actress who will be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Check out the video.

As we begin we seek ur blessings before reaching Punjab for the first sched of #3 with @bajwasonam @remodsouza @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/YU12e8B9B4 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 22 January 2019

Varun Dhawan humorously pointed out to the fact that they were travelling in T-Series’ private jet and expressed his excitement for the film. How excited are you for #3?