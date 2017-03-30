Varun Dhawan off to London for Judwaa 2 shoot with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu

Varun Dhawan has no time to celebrate the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He leaves for London during the first week of April for a long 40-day schedule of Judwaa 2. “I am really looking forward to that. So far we’ve just shot a small portion. Now Taapsee, Jacqueline and I do a marathon stint in London,” reveals Varun.

Is this going to be the longest time he will be away from home shooting? Is Varun Dhawan feeling homesick? Protests Varun, “It’s not as if I am not used to staying away from home for a long period. I was alone in London study business management for three years before I became an actor.”

“There is no time to feel homesick,” chuckles Varun Dhawan. “Besides, I’ll be shooting with my Dad (director David Dhawan). So I am taking ‘home’ with me to London. Even for Dishoom I was away from home for a very long time. That too was a home affair. My brother Rohit was the director.”

Interestingly neither dad David nor bro Rohit signed Varun when he was new. “They waited for me to be launched. Only after Karan Johar took the plunge and Student Of The Year became successful did my father do Main Tera Hero and brother did Dishoom with me. We come from a family that knows the business of cinema. My Dad would never sign me for a film just because I am his son. I don’t think he’d have done Judwaa 2 with me if I didn’t have successful films behind me.”

Varun Dhawan is excited by the challenge of carrying Salman Khan’s Judwaa legacy forward. “My father directed the original Judwaa and now he’s directing me in Judwaa 2. There is a gap of twenty years in-between. So obviously there will be a lot of change. What that change would be. I can’t say right now.”

One thing that won’t change is a couple of the songs. Reveals Varun, “Two of the songs from the original Judwaa, ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and ‘Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara’ will be re-designed, re-recorded and filmed with me on screen. I am looking forward to doing this film. I suspect it will be great fun.”

Varun has worked with Jacqueline Fernandez before in his brother’s film Dishoom. But never with Taapsee Pannu. “I look forward to working with new actors. I am sure Tapsee and Jacqueline would have a lot to bring to the table,” says Varun enthusiastically.