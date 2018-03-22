Tigmanshu Dhulia signs Sikandar Kher for Milan Talkies

After making his TV debut, Sikandar Kher is all set to return to films again. The actor will be seen in the Tigmanshu Dhulia film Milan Talkies. The film that went on floor after much delay will feature him in a negative role. Sikandar Kher, who was last seen in the film Tere Bin Laden 2, featured in the TV series 24 in a negative role. He played the role of drug mafia Haroon Sherchand in this Indian remake of the American series. Now, with the Tigmanshu Dhulia film too he will be seen in such a grey-shaded role.

Tigmanshu Dhulia recently announced that the much delayed film Milan Talkies has finally went on floor. The film kicked off in Mathura. Now, Sikandar Kher is expected to join the team in the next 10 days. Speaking on the film, we hear that it is based on the plight of single screen cinemas, the pathetic situation the talkies have been in for the last decade considering the rise of multiplexes.

Confirming his presence, Sikandar Kher also threw some light on the character he will be playing in the film. “I always wanted to work with Tigmanshu sir for years. So, when he asked me if I would play the baddie in his next, I immediately jumped at the offer. It is a brilliant script and I am excited about playing a wicked role,” said the actor.

News about Milan Talkies has been creating buzz for more over a couple of years. The film has undergone extensive change in casting including the leads. Finally, the film kicked off with Ali Fazal as the leading man. It also features Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Yashpal Sharma.

Also Read: REVEALED: Ali Fazal to revive the shelved project Milan Talkies to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia