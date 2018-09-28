Tanushree Dutta accuses Vivek Agnihotri of harassment; reveals Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty scolded him for his behaviour

Tanushree Dutta, who made her debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has once again come out with her story about being abused by veteran actor Nana Patekar. The incident was in media in 2008 when it took place on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Reportedly, Nana Patekar had persuaded choreographer Ganesh Acharya to include an intimate dance step in the song which was supposed to be a solo song by Tanushree Dutta. The actress had protested against it as it wasn’t in the contract. She had even locked herself in the vanity van when no one was supporting her. Then, came some goons from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) which were reportedly called by Nana Patekar who banged the door of her vanity van and even vandalized her car. Now, the actress has accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of harassment and passing lewd comments on her.

This incident happened on the sets of the 2005 film, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets. The actress revealed to a leading daily that Vivek Agnihotri wanted her to give cues to Irrfan Khan. Reportedly, it was not even her shot and was Irrfan’s up close shot. So, he just had to look at something and give expressions. She revealed that the director told her to strip and dance and give the actor (Irrfan Khan) cues.

Tanushree further revealed that Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan who were on sets were the only ones who backed her. She revealed that Irrfan told the director he doesn’t need Tanushree to take off her coat and dance for him to give expressions. Suniel Shetty also reportedly scolded the director for passing lewd comments.

In press conference, Tanushree Dutta openly called out the film industry for working with people like Nana Patekar. After her interviewing with channel went viral, Tanushree Dutta held a press conference on September 27 to talk about Nana Patekar and her story. “I was harassed and attacked by the MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) party. And all this was done in tandem with Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, producer, and director Rakesh Sarang. These guys were involved in making me go through this hell. Even today, nobody has condemned their actions from the film industry. And many big stars like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Shahid Kapoor, these people continue to work with Ganesh Acharya and Nana Patekar,” she addressed the media.

Also Read : Amid major silence from film industry, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadda support Tanushree Dutta