Sushant Singh Rajput RESUMES Kizie Aur Manny; speaks up on sexual harassment allegations he faced on the sets

Readers may be aware that when the Me Too campaign created a wave in Bollywood, many actors’ names became involved in this controversy. One of them was that of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, who was shooting for Kizie Aur Manny at that time, was accused of sexually harassing his co-actor Sanjana Sanghi who was making a debut of sorts with this remake of The Fault In Our Stars. But the controversy soon died down after the actor and actress denied this allegation. Now that all is well, the actor is all set to resume shooting of the film and it will take off to foreign shores in France for the next schedule.

Kizie Aur Manny, which came to a halt after the actor and the director of the film, Mukesh Chabbra were accused of sexual harassment. The film came under the scrutiny over the allegations leading to a temporary halt. And now it seems that it has come back on track. Recent reports assert that the film is now in its final schedule, for which the team will be taking off to Paris on January 11.

Speaking about the allegations he faced in these reports, Sushant Singh Rajput described it as a paradox since he is a supporter of the Me Too movement. Followed by the allegations that made way to papers, the actor had gone on to share a screenshot of his chat with Sanjana Sanghi on a public platform. Post that, even Sanghi went on record to clarify the rumours and assure everyone that she was never harassed by Sushant.

Now, the actor decided to speak his heart out to the media regarding these accusations calling it as an attempt to smear his reputation. The actor, upset with such implications of the Me Too movement, revealed about how paid campaigns were doing the rounds then to give momentum to the Me Too movement. He further added that he has worked hard to build this reputation and how the writing had damaged it in seconds when it has taken him so long to build it.

However, Sushant Singh Rajput in no way denied his support for the movement. In fact, he still believes in the campaign and termed it as a good thing as he believes that Me Too movement will help in changing mind-sets.

