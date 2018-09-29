Sunny Leone is all set to groove in Bengaluru

We all are aware of the outrage that ensued in Karnataka last year owing to the New Year bash that was to be held in Bengaluru. The bash was supposed to see Sunny Leone performing but was cancelled later, after sect groups took objection and it was followed by protests. This time around too, while furore was indeed on its way when the actress was invited to perform, the organizers seem to have retained their stand and the performance is indeed happening next month.

Not surprisingly, when Sunny Leone was invited to perform for an event in November, it did invoke quite a bit of uproar yet again. The organizers decided to take the help of the cops who have now said to have given a green signal for them to go ahead with the performance. It will be held at Manyata Tech Park in the city on November 3.

However, the go ahead from the police has come up after they asked the organizers to take some precautions. The show earlier faced the brunt because certain right wing groups were of the opinion that Sunny should not be allowed to perform. It is a known fact that the actress was earlier a porn star and hence owing to the same, many of these sect groups believe that having her symbolizes vulgarity.

Prior to this too, Sunny Leone has faced the wrath due to the same reason as many Karnataka groups were angry with her performance being organized. This time around, the police have asked the organizers to ban liquor at the venue for the show. Considering this, it seems that Sunny will finally get to perform in the Karnataka capital after much hoopla.

On the other hand, Sunny Leone is all set to make her full-fledged South debut. Featuring in a multilingual period drama as a warrior princess in Veeramadevi, the poster of the film was released a few months ago. Also, the actress is shooting for her ambitious web series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The shoot for the second season has kicked off.

Also Read: Sunny Leone reveals which book she has been reading