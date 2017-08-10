Sharmila Tagore files complaint to reclaim royal property in Bhopal

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, wife of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has filed a complaint on behalf of the Bhopal royal family against the occupants of a prime residential property in the picturesque Koh-e-Fiza area in Bhopal. Following her complaint, the district administration has issued notices to the occupants.

The reports suggest that late cricketer and Saif Ali Khan‘s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the grandson of the last Nawab of Bhopal Hamidullah Khan, was the rightful heir of the royal family of Bhopal’s princely state.

Tehsildar, Bairagarh circle, Ajay Pratap Singh Patel revealed that Sharmila Tagore claimed a few months ago the ownership of the land of Dar-us-Salam, a residential property in Koh-e-Fiza, and urged to get this property evicted. Now, they have served the notices to the present occupants – Azam Khan and Nawab Raza. The names were given to district administration by Sharmila Tagore.

Sharmila Tagore filed a written complaint against these people who are trespassing on her property. The complaint also states that the present occupants have broken locks of the house and stolen precious antiques, articles etc. Not just, Sharmila Tagore has also accused the occupants of forging ownership of the property documents.