Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.08.2017 | 10:31 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Sharmila Tagore files complaint to reclaim royal property in Bhopal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sharmila Tagore files complaint to reclaim royal property in Bhopal news

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, wife of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has filed a complaint on behalf of the Bhopal royal family against the occupants of a prime residential property in the picturesque Koh-e-Fiza area in Bhopal. Following her complaint, the district administration has issued notices to the occupants.

The reports suggest that late cricketer and Saif Ali Khan‘s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was the grandson of the last Nawab of Bhopal Hamidullah Khan, was the rightful heir of the royal family of Bhopal’s princely state.

Tehsildar, Bairagarh circle, Ajay Pratap Singh Patel revealed that Sharmila Tagore claimed a few months ago the ownership of the land of Dar-us-Salam, a residential property in Koh-e-Fiza, and urged to get this property evicted. Now, they have served the notices to the present occupants – Azam Khan and Nawab Raza. The names were given to district administration by Sharmila Tagore.

Sharmila Tagore filed a written complaint against these people who are trespassing on her property. The complaint also states that the present occupants have broken locks of the house and stolen precious antiques, articles etc. Not just, Sharmila Tagore has also accused the occupants of forging ownership of the property documents.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Farhan Akhtar posts this rocking…

Nepotism controversy continues! Taapsee…

WHAT? Radhika Apte to star in a Saif Ali…

Shabana Azmi reminds that CBFC’s job is to…

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are…

Romeo Akbar Walter postponed as Sushant…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification