Saif Ali Khan clarifies on taking potshots against Kangna Ranaut over NEPOTISM debate at IIFA 2017

One of the most awaited award shows of the year- 18th edition of IIFA took place in New York last weekend. The show had it all- the glamour, the fun and some stunning performances. While everyone had a gala time, the hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan and IIFA debutante Varun Dhawan came under fire for taking potshots against Kangna Ranaut and made fun of her over her nepotism remarks that she had made during Koffee with Karan episode. Since then, the nepotism debate became the talk of the nation.

After the show aired, people around the nation slammed Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar for making fun of a woman and her opinion over something when IIFA’s theme clearly was about women empowerment. After being slammed, Varun was the first one to come forward and apologize for his actions. He stated that he regretted it and apologized for hurting people.

Now, Saif Ali Khan is telling his side of the tale. Speaking to a leading tabloid, he said that he has had a lot of experience in hosting award shows and has made them fun and cheeky. He also admitted that IIFA was not his smartest gig yet as they tried to make the most of a poor script in which the jokes were unfunny. Saif further added that he was disturbed after the show as the humour could have been of high calibre and certainly wasn’t befitting of his work and kind of the work he is doing now.

Speaking about Kangna Ranaut, Saif praised her saying he has a lot of respect for her and he is aware about the hard way she has achieved her position in the industry. He said that they have a mutual admiration for each other. He added that he understood her stance on nepotism but he has a different take on it. It admitted that just because people knew his parents but that did not make his ride easy. He said that he had starred in terrible films and that phase lasted for a long time for him.

In the candid conversation, Saif Ali Khan further talked about IIFA backlash and the joke about Kangna Ranaut and nepotism. He said that it was a just joke and nothing more should be read into it. If they had given more thought to it, they could have finished the long ongoing public discourse on nepotism more decisively.

Kangna Ranaut, on the other hand, has not yet responded to what had happened at IIFA 2017.