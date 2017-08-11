REVEALED: Reason why the trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 has been delayed

With the first look posters and fake trailers of Judwaa 2 doing the rounds, fans of Varun Dhawan will now have to wait some more for the original trailer of the film. The film, which has been shot in varied locations within India and UK, has now reportedly been pushed ahead by two weeks.

According to recent reports, the director of the film David Dhawan and the rest of the team aren’t convinced with the first cut of the trailer. Considering the way even super starrer films are receiving flak, the makers of Judwaa 2 wants to ensure that the trailer features all the necessary ingredients that can entice the audience to watch the film. Hence they have decided to cut a fresh trailer as the makers want the right message to be sent across.

As for the release date of the trailer, the same that was scheduled during the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has been pushed further to coincide with another Friday release A Gentleman that will release on August 25. Interestingly, A Gentleman and Judwaa 2 both feature Jacqueline Fernandez in the role of the leading lady.

Judwaa 2 is a remake of the 90s cult comedy that featured Salman Khan in dual roles along with Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. The 2017 release, on the other hand, has Jacqueline Fernandez along with Taapsee Pannu playing the lead roles, with Varun Dhawan in a double role for the first time.