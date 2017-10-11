REVEALED: Here’s the reason why Kundan Shah did not want to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Ever since the news broke out during the weekend, Bollywood is mourning the loss of a great and unconventional filmmaker Kundan Shah. For superstar Shah Rukh Khan it is not just a professional but also a personal loss, since his bond with the veteran filmmaker goes back a long way. Recently, during the prayer meet of Kundan Shah, Shah Rukh Khan not only expressed his grief over losing such a great man but also reminisced about a few incidents.

Very few may be aware that Shah Rukh Khan, who was a Delhi based theatre artist, stayed with Kundan Shah and his family when he arrived in Mumbai to become an actor. During the prayer meet, Shah Rukh Khan turned nostalgic about his struggling days wherein he expressed his gratitude towards the Shah family for showering him with warmth and affection. Considering his close bond with the filmmaker, Shah Rukh Khan described that he will mourn the loss of Shah for a long time like the way he mourned the loss of his mother.

Talking about his professional bond with Kundan Shah, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Shah did not want to work with him after their film Kabhie Haan Kabhi Naa.

“He would tell me you don’t know how to act; I will never work with you. He would make me do a 100 retakes. I was fortunate to meet him six months ago at a book launch. I will miss Kundan.” Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that he has a poster of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in his house that he wanted Kundan Shah to sign. However, the director always refused to do so despite the actor’s insistence.

Talking about it, the actor had also revealed that a few days ago he had told his wife Gauri that he would visit Kundan Shah soon to try again to convince him to sign it. But it seems that the actor’s dream remained unfulfilled as he had passed away before he could sign the poster.