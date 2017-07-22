Did Remo D’Souza just save Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet – Ek Prem Katha from getting leaked?

Considering the growing population on the internet, several Bollywood films faced the menace of piracy and some of them incurred heavy losses because of the leak of their print on these websites and torrents. As viewers await the release of superstar Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, the film too faced a similar situation but it seems that Remo D’Souza came to the rescue.

Remo D’Souza reportedly came across a pen drive at his gym and when he reviewed the contents, he came across a leaked print of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and the shocked filmmaker immediately submitted the copy to the producer of the film Prerna Arora, who is also a good friend of the choreographer-filmmaker. Glad that he could be of help, Remo further went on to reveal about how he found the raw footage of the film Toilet when a pen drive was found in his workout studio and his gym trainer gave it to him. He further asserted that he did not allow anyone to see the footage including the trainer.

However, the makers have decided to opt for legal measures, wherein they have lodged a complaint with the police authorities over the alleged leak. While the case in still in the enquiry stage, as of now, there have been no evidence of any malicious activity found but Neeraj Pandey wants to reinsure the same. According to recent reports, the pen drive is currently with the police.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was impressed with the immediate action taken by Crime Branch against piracy and has been spreading the message of fight against piracy on social media. He said, “The fight against piracy is critical and it’s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch on the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to join us as we fight piracy. Thank you all for your support.”

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha that also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher in prominent roles, is slated to release on August 11.