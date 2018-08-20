The Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone wedding date still not confirmed, say close friends

Is it November 18 or 20? It could be either or neither. Close friends insist the Wedding dates of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone being given out in the media have not come to them. “The media seems to have information that we don’t. We’ve received no intimation of the wedding date, destination, let alone instructions about not carrying cell phones,” says a young actor who is close to both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

However, friends confirm the wedding will happen. “Towards the end of the year, the wedding will happen. The couple is very sure of one another. If Ranveer had his way, the wedding would’ve happened long back. Deepika wanted to take the plunge at the right time when all work commitments were cleared.”