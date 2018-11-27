Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding: From Mehrangarh Fort to Umaid Bhawan, actress changes venue due to security reasons

Well, we all know the buzz that high profile B-town weddings have been creating of late. While Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh wedding season ends this week, the same week will see another round of preps – the much talked wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood pop star Nick Jonas. Considering that Nick’s family including brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner have arrived in India, we know that the preps are on in full swing. However, there has been a last minute change! The sangeet and the wedding functions that were supposed to happen at Mehrangarh Fort have now been shifted to Umaid Bhawan.

If recent reports are to be believed, the venue change was a decision made by Priyanka Chopra due to security reasons. It is being said that Priyanka had asked the police force to give protection during the wedding functions. While they themselves have hired a private security agency for the same, they also required police force to give them protection especially while traveling from Umaid Bhawan to Mehrangarh Fort for the ceremonies. However, we hear that the police force refused to do the same.

The major reason for this refusal is said to be because of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. Owing to the same, Priyanka Chopra decided to shift the venue. In these reports, an official from Mehrangarh Fort has confirmed the cancellation of bookings. And another source has reportedly stated that all the functions have now been shifted to Umaid Bhawan.

Coming to the wedding functions, we hear that the couple is expected to tie the knot in a big fat Indian wedding. While they have already finished the paperwork for their marriage license, we hear that they will be having a white wedding as well as one in Indian style too. A sangeet and a lavish reception are expected to be on cards too!

