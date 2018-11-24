Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi going to attend Priyanka Chopra’s wedding?

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra and her groom-in-the-making Nick Jonas were in Delhi on Thursday. The buzz is that they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting him for their wedding in Jodhpur on December 1. A source in the know says, “We are not sure if she was actually able to meet the PM with her fiancé. But the invitation with a special request to put in an appearance has been conveyed to the PM.”

He is said to be considering the invitation. When a pal of Priyanka got to know of the super-august presence expected at her wedding in Jodhpur he laughed, “Trust PeeCee to pull an ace from her sleeve. She will take you by surprise every time, the wedding being no exception.”

It is evident that the Priyanka-Jonas wedding would display a lavishness beyond the one just witnessed in the Deepika–Ranveer wedding.

A socially active glamorous filmmaker reveals, “The whole idea is to be one-up on the other wedding. No matter how much they pretend to be friends, there is massive undercurrent of competitiveness between Priyanka and Deepika. And if Deepika’s wedding was a super-exclusive affair far away in Lake Como, Priyanka’s wedding would be a super-lavish affair right here in exotic Jodhpur.”

