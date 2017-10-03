Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.10.2017 | 11:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

OMG! Parineeti Chopra’s foot injury delays Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Parineeti Chopra’s foot injury delays Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

After a long break, Parineeti Chopra returned to the big screen with Meri Pyaari Bindu. Although the film was a forgettable affair, the actress is yet again gearing up for her next –Golmaal Again which is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s successful comedy franchise Golmaal. The actress also has a couple of other films in hand, which she has started work on but a recent injury played a spoiled sport.

After enthusiastically shooting for Golmaal Again, Parineeti Chopra was to immediately dive into her next, YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The team of the latter however had to push the shoot further owing to a foot injury of the actress. It so happened that the actres cut herself on a glass and one of her feet has been bandaged. While she has been appearing at Golmaal Again promotions in the same avatar, we also spotted her walking with a bandaged foot at the trailer launch of the film.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra was her bubbly self during the promotions, posing for the shutterbugs with a smile despite the injury but we hear that it has delayed the shoot of YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.  The film that was already delayed earlier in August due to her commitments for Golmaal Again, has once again pushed further to the end of the month until Parineeti Chopra recovers.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will bring the YRF’s Ishaqzaade Jodi of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in this Dibakar Banerjee directorial. In fact, the duo will be doing a hattrick next year with Namastey Canada where they are paired with each other for the third time.

As for Golmaal Again, the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu in prominent roles is slated to release on October 20.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

WHOA! Anushka Sharma to start her clothing…

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu name their…

Katrina Kaif or Kareena Kapoor Khan? One of…

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and…

BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to…

Parineeti Chopra’s foot injury delays Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" />

REVEALED: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan plans…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification