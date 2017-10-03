OMG! Parineeti Chopra’s foot injury delays Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

After a long break, Parineeti Chopra returned to the big screen with Meri Pyaari Bindu. Although the film was a forgettable affair, the actress is yet again gearing up for her next –Golmaal Again which is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s successful comedy franchise Golmaal. The actress also has a couple of other films in hand, which she has started work on but a recent injury played a spoiled sport.

After enthusiastically shooting for Golmaal Again, Parineeti Chopra was to immediately dive into her next, YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The team of the latter however had to push the shoot further owing to a foot injury of the actress. It so happened that the actres cut herself on a glass and one of her feet has been bandaged. While she has been appearing at Golmaal Again promotions in the same avatar, we also spotted her walking with a bandaged foot at the trailer launch of the film.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra was her bubbly self during the promotions, posing for the shutterbugs with a smile despite the injury but we hear that it has delayed the shoot of YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film that was already delayed earlier in August due to her commitments for Golmaal Again, has once again pushed further to the end of the month until Parineeti Chopra recovers.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will bring the YRF’s Ishaqzaade Jodi of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in this Dibakar Banerjee directorial. In fact, the duo will be doing a hattrick next year with Namastey Canada where they are paired with each other for the third time.

As for Golmaal Again, the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu in prominent roles is slated to release on October 20.