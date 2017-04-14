Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband marries this lady. Find out who!

Karisma Kapoor had tied the knot with businessman Sunjay Kapoor in a big Fat Indian wedding. Soon after a couple of years of marriage, trouble started brewing in the household. The level of troubles in their marriage was so much that, Karisma Kapoor reportedly stopped living with Sanjay Kapur and had returned to her parents’ house. Despite having trouble in their paradise, neither of the two went on record to speak about it. And when things started coming out in the open, neither of the two spared each other with their allegations. It was only after months and months of mudslinging, the estranged couple reached an amicable decision of separation with Karisma Kapoor getting the custody of her children.

The latest update on Sunjay Kapur is that, he has married the well-known socialite Priya Sachdev, who happens to be the former wife of the famous hotelier Vikram Chatwal. The photographs of the wedding ceremony were posted by Priya Sachdev’s sister Charu Sachdev, on social media.

The wedding, which was a registered ceremony, reportedly was a private and intimate affair that was held in New Delhi, last evening. It was registered marriage as the couple did not want to attract any attention after Kapur’s much publicised divorce with Karisma. The wedding is supposed to be followed by a lavish reception in New York.

As for Karisma Kapoor, even though there has been only denial so far from her end, but there have been constant speculations about her alleged relationship with entrepreneur Sandeep Toshniwal.