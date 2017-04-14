Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband marries this lady. Find out who!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband marries this lady. Find out who! news

Karisma Kapoor had tied the knot with businessman Sunjay Kapoor in a big Fat Indian wedding. Soon after a couple of years of marriage, trouble started brewing in the household. The level of troubles in their marriage was so much that, Karisma Kapoor reportedly stopped living with Sanjay Kapur and had returned to her parents’ house. Despite having trouble in their paradise, neither of the two went on record to speak about it. And when things started coming out in the open, neither of the two spared each other with their allegations. It was only after months and months of mudslinging, the estranged couple reached an amicable decision of separation with Karisma Kapoor getting the custody of her children.

The latest update on Sunjay Kapur is that, he has married the well-known socialite Priya Sachdev, who happens to be the former wife of the famous hotelier Vikram Chatwal. The photographs of the wedding ceremony were posted by Priya Sachdev’s sister Charu Sachdev, on social media.

The wedding, which was a registered ceremony, reportedly was a private and intimate affair that was held in New Delhi, last evening. It was registered marriage as the couple did not want to attract any attention after Kapur’s much publicised divorce with Karisma. The wedding is supposed to be followed by a lavish reception in New York.

As for Karisma Kapoor, even though there has been only denial so far from her end, but there have been constant speculations about her alleged relationship with entrepreneur Sandeep Toshniwal.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Tamannaah Bhatia will play deaf and mute character in her next Hindi film news

Tamannaah Bhatia will play deaf and mute…

This is what Sanjay Dutt did for his parents news

This is what Sanjay Dutt did for his parents

Aamir Khan’s Dangal will release in China on this day

AWESOME! Aamir Khan’s Dangal will release in…

This top actress WILL NOT shoot for the next few days due to pain in her neck and back

OMG! This top actress WILL NOT shoot for the next…

Yash Raj Films to distribute Salman Khan Films' Tubelight overseas news

Yash Raj Films to distribute Salman Khan…

Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha to set the stage on fire in Durban

WOW! Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification