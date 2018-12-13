Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath wedding: Sunil Grover, Abhishek Bachchan wish the happy couple

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in a traditional ceremony in Punjab and the inside pictures and videos shared on social media platforms give us an insight of how amazingly entertaining the ceremony must be. Kapil got mobbed while entering the venue. He looked totally content and happy with this new development of his life. What’s more? He is starting a new show soon and therefore is on the seventh heaven. Kapil was in not so great phase recently but has definitely let bygones be bygones. He has buried hatchet with his professional rival Sunil Grover who is starting a new show too. He took to Twitter to wish Kapil and Ginni. He posted, “Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes.” Richa Sharma too posted, “Congratulations to you both @KapilSharmaK9 bhai and @ChatrathGinni bhabhi may god bless you both with all the happiness of this world…wishing you both a very happyyy married life #KapilWedsGinni #KapilGinniKiShaadi.” Saina Nehwal too posted, “Congratulations to both of u.”

Junior Bachchan, Abhishek, too took to Twitter and wrote Congratulations. Apart from Kapil, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha too got married yesterday to industrialist Anand Piramal. Therefore most celebs were busy attending that wedding. Kapil on the other hand had a typical traditional wedding in presence of friends and family. He even took to Internet to share first pictures of his wedding.

Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes ???? — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 12, 2018



Kapil’s new show The Kapil Sharma Show is starting by this month’s end and his fans are waiting with bated breathe for his comeback. After wedding, Kapil will host a reception on December 14.

Also Read: Inside Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding: The comedian and his wife pose in Proper Punjabi style