JP Dutta’s next titled Paltan to star Abhishek Bachchan, Sooraj Pancholi and Pulkit Samrat?

It has been little over a decade since JP Dutta wielded the megaphone as the director for the film Umrao Jaan that starred Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan. Well now we hear that the filmmaker is all set to return to direction with yet another film based on war.

In fact, it is learnt that JP Dutta’s next which has been titled Paltan will apparently be based on the Indo – China war of 1962, and will be extensively shot in Sikkim and Ladakh. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the filmmaker has already locked the locations and permissions for his film and is looking to commence work on the same soon.

As for the cast, Paltan that is said to be a multistarrer will feature Abhishek Bachchan, making it his fourth film with Dutta, along with Sooraj Pancholi and Pulkit Samrat.