Huma Qureshi to give a speech in the UN

Huma Qureshi, who is gearing up for her international debut with Viceroy’s House has been a part of many social activities and campaigns. The actress has now received a huge honour of representing women in media at a forthcoming event at the UN headquarters.

Huma Qureshi took to social media to share the excitement about receiving this honour of representing women in media along with an image and a small note of gratitude where she said, “Honoured to be doing this .. Women and our portrayal in Media at the UN Headquarters in New York.” Huma Qureshi, as mentioned in the invite, will be talking about the portrayal of women in Indian media on March 23 at the UN headquarters in New York.

Gaining popularity with films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur and the recent Jolly LLB 2, Huma Qureshi is often known for her unconventional choice of roles. Now, she will be playing one of the leads in Gurinder Chadha’s period drama Viceroy’s House which is set during the Independence era.