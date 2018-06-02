Hrithik Roshan gives a sweet surprise to his Super 30 co-stars

Hrithik Roshan is all geared up for the biopic revolving around the life of Anand Kumar. The actor, who is all set to play a teacher in his next titled Super 30, gave a sweet surprise to his young co- actors. The actor gave away merchandise of his fitness brand HRX. HRX is founded and owned by Hrithik Roshan. After the team of Super 30 shot the climax in Mumbai, Hrithik who had planned the surprise in advance gave the gifts to his 30 co- actors who portray his 30 students in the film.

A source from the sets reveals, “After packing up for the climax scene in Mumbai, Hrithik had a little treat planned for the Super 30 kids. He had bought a hamper full of HRX Merchandise for each one of them and handed over to them personally. The kids were surprised and elated on receiving these and hearing words of praise from their co- star.”

The actor spent some quality time interacting with each one of them talking about the experience of shooting this project. A source further revealed, “Hrithik was also heard telling them how he was very happy with the kind of work they put in for the film and how they inspire him.”

Spanning across cities, the makers of Super 30 shot for their first schedule extensively in real location in Benaras and, have recently wrapped up for the 2nd schedule of the movie in Mumbai. The actor has been donning the look perfectly with a beard and unkempt hair keeping the character details intact.

Based on Anand Kumar’s educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and the fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik.

For the uninitiated, Super 30 is based on the academic initiative started by mathematician Anand Kumar that made him popular. The Patna based scholar every year selects 30 smart but underprivileged students to help them crack the JEE tests for IIT [Indian Institute of Technology]. From study materials to meals, the children are taken care of by Anand and his team.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala‘s NGE Productions, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

