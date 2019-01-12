Gully Boy – The song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ will release next week and this is the DATE!

Everyone who has watched the trailer of Gully Boy that released earlier this week would have got a glimpse of ‘Apna Time Aayega’. Well, we have even seen Ranveer rap a few lines from this rap anthem from the film. And now we hear that the entire track will release and that too, next week.

A month before the release of the film, the song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ is expected to release on January 14. Incidentally, this will be the first song from the film that will be releasing. The song is said to be inspired by the issues and problems that we face on a daily basis and considering that it is street rap, it is expected to go well with the theme.

For the uninitiated, Gully Boy is inspired by true events and represents the life of a street rapper in Mumbai. Many of them have found rap as a way of expressing their emotions and some of them from the chawls have even shot to fame with their talent. The Ranveer Singh starrer is said to be one such story set against the backdrop of slum rappers in Dharavi and the actor will be playing one of those rappers.

The recently released trailer of Gully Boy has garnered immense appreciation from all quarters, which revolves around Ranveer’s character, who rises from the slums of Mumbai to become a rapper. The film is inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers, who shot to fame from the chawls of the city.

With Alia Bhatt playing his love interest, it marks the actress’ first collaboration with both Ranveer Singh and the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Whereas, Ranveer and Zoya, in the past have worked with each other in Dil Dhadakne Do. Besides them, Gully Boy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The film will also be premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival and is slated to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019.

