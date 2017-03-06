Former actress Sonu Walia files FIR after being harassed with obscene videos and calls

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Former actress Sonu Walia files FIR after being harassed with obscene videos and calls news

Known for films like Khoon Bhari Maang, former actress Sonu Walia, who resides in Mumbai, recently had to approach police authorities to file a complaint against a harasser. The 53 year old actress, who resides in the suburban locality of Malad, has lodged a complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station on Friday after she was harassed on the phone.

The accused, who is yet to be identified, has been sending across a barrage of vulgar content on the actress’ phone which includes obscene videos and even lewd calls. The same has been continuing for a week and the actress decided to finally approach the officials to put an end to the menace.

Reportedly, an FIR has been filed under sections 354 of Indian Penal Code (Assault to women with the intention of outraging a woman’s modesty), 67A of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) among others.

