Defence Minister thanks Anushka Sharma for her support for Armed Forces Flag Day

Anushka Sharma has consistently supported and stood up for the cause of the Indian Defence Forces. Along with filmmaker Aanand L Rai, her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka had visited members of the Armed Forces to commemorate Armed Forces Flag Day as part of the Armed Forces Week in December. Her gesture has now been lauded by the Ministry of Defence and the current Defence Minister, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman.

In fact, the honorable Minister of Defence has personally written a note of appreciation, thanking Anushka Sharma for her show of support. Anushka, along with her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, built awareness for the immense sacrifice and courage that Indian Defence Forces make to keep our country safe.

Always one to stand up for them, Anushka has credited her background as the daughter of an Army officer for her discipline, focus and sincerity. She has also spearheaded a campaign to garner support for the wives of martyred army and para-military men recently.