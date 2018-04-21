BREAKING! Kartik Aaryan to ROMANCE Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan’s next?

Kartik Aryan signs his next film! Take a wild guess and tell us who you think he has signed a film with. No, not Karan Johar. Apparently, Kartik has zeroed in on a script with Dinesh Vijan and has also signed the dotted line. The movie will be produced under Maddock Films and Laxman Utekar will be directing the movie. Well, the search for Kartik’s heroine is on and if sources are to be believed, the makers have Kriti Sanon in mind. It is a full chance that Kriti too has okayed the script.

Ain’t this exciting? Utekar is an acclaimed cinematographer associated with Bollywood biggies like Dear Zindagi, English Vinglish, 102 Not Out and has been Director Of Photography for Hindi Medium. He has directed two award winning Marathi movies : Lalbaagchi Rani and Tapaal. He has a keen eye for detail and is splendid with his camerawork. Kartik would definitely get to learn a lot from him on the sets if he has indeed finalised the project.

Kartik is a current blued eyed boy of Bollywood. Though he is not there yet, his last movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a smashhit success and straightway put him in the big league of Rs 100 crore club. There has been a lot of speculation and curiosity about his next projects among his every increasing fan club. He is known as the quintessential lover boy but with Dinesh Vijan’s movie, we are sure that this image will change for sure. When we reached out to Vijan, he neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Also Read: After Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde joins Housefull 4