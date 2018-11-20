BREAKING: Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films collaborate for three films

Back in 2013, Fox Star Studio and Vishesh Films had collaborated on three projects viz. Raaz 3, Jannat 2 and Murder 3. Now years later, we hear that the two Bollywood production houses are set to join hands yet again for a three film deal. Reports state that Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films will be collaborating on three films starting with Sadak 2.

Confirming the same, an official announcement was sent out by Fox Star Studios that reads, “Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films to collaborate over three films, the first of which will be Sadak 2, a film by Mahesh Bhatt.” Further talking about their past alliances and their future plans, the release states, “Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films together have partnered for many landmarks films and have had a wonderful cinematic journey together. Looking forward to more compelling narratives and heartfelt stories from this team.”

While the first venture that the two mega production houses will collaborate on is Sadak 2 featuring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt, they are yet to announce the next two ventures.

Also Read: Sadak 2: Here’s why Sanjay Dutt believes money is not a matter of concern for him when it comes to this film