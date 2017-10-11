BREAKING: Anupam Kher appointed as Film and Television Institute of India’s Chairman

Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is back in the news thanks to its chairman and this time it’s making noise for the right reasons. Two years after the appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII chairman became national news, Anupam Kher has now got selected for this coveted post.

FTII is a prestigious film and television institute of India, owned by the Government of India. Many great personalities like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani etc have graduated after completing their respective courses from here.

In June 2015, Gajendra Chauhan was asked to step in as FTII’s chairman and it led to a huge student protest. People from other sphere of lives too came out to support the students. The grouse was that Gajendra Chauhan hasn’t contributed much to cinema and he only got the chance to head FTII due to his fondness with the ruling BJP government. The students went on strike that lasted for almost hundred days but later, they gave up. Gajendra Chauhan’s tenure ended on March 3 this year.

Anupam Kher, on the other hand, is also known for his closeness to BJP and always talks highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His wife, actress Kirron Kher, is a BJP MP from Chandigarh. However, his appointment won’t lead to any problems as such as he’s seen as a respected film personality by everyone. Also, he has been a part of some highly acclaimed films and has won National Award twice – for Daddy and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Besides, he also runs ‘Actor Prepares’, a training institute for aspiring actors.

On the film front, Anupam Kher is gearing up for his production Ranchi Diaries that releases this Friday, on October 13.