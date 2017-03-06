Besides Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh joins Sonakshi Sinha for Noor’s special number

With the release of his second Bollywood film Phillauri nearing, Diljit Dosanjh also has been simultaneously making his way into Bollywood music and now he will be a part of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor. He will join the actress turned singer and DJ Badshah for a special number titled ‘MYL’.

Earlier Sonakshi Sinha had shared a picture with Badshah on social media where she mentioned about their collaboration for music in Noor and it was only recently reported that Diljit Dosanjh too will be lending his voice in the song in question. Producer Vikram Malhotra described the song saying, “The song fits well with the spirit of Noor and will add excitement to the film when it reaches its audience.” The said peppy number is said to be friendship and the importance of your close buddies and will be choreographed by ‘Kar Gayi Chul’ fame Adil Sheikh. Echoing a similar sentiment, producer Bhushan Kumar added, “We are very excited to bring Sonakshi, Diljit and Badshah together for this special song. They are great artistes and will create magic together.”

Excited about the collaboration, Sonakshi was all praises for her friends Badshah and Diljit and she termed them as ‘live wires’. “Badshah and I have wanted to collaborate for almost a year now. I am so glad it’s finally happening for Noor as this film is special to me in many ways. I am also very fond of Diljit as a performer and a person, so having him on this with us is amazing. It’s going to be super fun shooting with these two live wires for the video”, added Sonakshi. While Diljit is super-happy about joining hands with Sonakshi for the first time, he is also glad about reuniting with his old friend and rapper Badshah, “It’s an honour for any singer to collaborate with Mr. Bhushan Kumar and I am happy about it. I am very excited to be collaborating with Sonakshi for the first time and look forward to working with my friend Badshah once again”, stated Diljit.

Sonakshi Sinha’s forthcoming film Noor is adapted from Saba Imtiaz’s novel ‘Karachi You’re Killing Me’ and also stars Kanan Gill, Purab Kohli, Shibani Dandekar among others. It is a slice-of-life drama with Sonakshi playing the role of a journalist and is directed by Sunhil Sippy. The film is slated to release on April 21.