Amitabh Bachchan misses a book launch due to high fever

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is not the kind of celebrity who cancels any of his events when he has already committed to showing up. But, due to health issues, Amitabh Bachchan had to cancel one of his recent appearances.

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to launch book ‘Yesterday’s Film For Tomorrow’ by film archivist P.K. Nair. But, he couldn’t turn up as he is suffering from high fever. The launch was by Film Heritage Foundation which is our country’s only non-government film archive. Amitabh Bachchan, who is the brand ambassador of the foundation, sent an apology letter to the organizers for his sudden cancellation.

The foundation’s founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur shared the letter with the media. The letter read, “I have suddenly and quite unexpectedly developed a high fever .. I regret profusely that I shall be unable to attend your event this evening .. a shame really because I was looking forward to it ..”

He further added, “As a country, we have shied away from the luxury of documentation.. leave alone its restoration and preservation – for films at least ..!! What you and your foundation have initiated is indeed a most selfless, but very important and necessary element, so assiduously worked upon by Mr Nair.”

Sending his best wishes to Mr Nair, Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, “I send my best wishes on the launch of your book on him and do stand by my commitment to be of service to this noble cause. Your idea of constructing an Institute, the design for which I have greatly appreciated, is most laudable and one that I hope shall receive patronage not just from the film fraternity but indeed from the City of Mumbai – the Film Capital of the Nation.”

However, the other celebrities who attended the launch were Naseeruddin Shah, Shyam Benegal and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will reprise the role of gangster turned politician Subhash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. The film will release later this year.