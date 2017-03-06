Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins Best Actress award for Sarbjit at an international film festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her comeback with Jazbaa, wowed the audience with performance in Omung Kumar’s film Sarbjit. The film was based on the story of Sarbjit Singh, an Indian national who was punished by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on the charges of spying. Sarbjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur fought for him for years to get him back to the country.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role Dalbir Kaur whereas Randeep Hooda portrayed the role of Sarbjit Singh. While the film got mixed reviews, Aishwarya received high praise for her performance. Recently, Aishwarya was felicitated with Best Actress award for her performance in Sarbjit at the International Film Festival and Awards of Australia (IFFAA).

Sarbjit was helmed by Omung Kumar and also featured Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar. Besides this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently going through scripts to pick her next project.