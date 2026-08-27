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Bollywood Hungama » News » Toxic Box Office: Yash starrer records Rs. 50.31 crore, emerges as 2nd highest all-time Kannada opening in Hindi » Toxic Box Office: Yash starrer records Rs. 50.31 crore, emerges as 2nd highest all-time Kannada opening in Hindi

Toxic Box Office: Yash starrer records Rs. 50.31 crore, emerges as 2nd highest all-time Kannada opening in Hindi

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Yash’s Toxic has made a strong entry at the Hindi box office, collecting Rs. 50.31 crore on its opening day. The figure has given the Kannada film a place among the biggest Hindi-dubbed openings by a Kannada release, with Toxic emerging as the second highest all-time opening in Hindi.

Toxic Box Office: Yash starrer records Rs. 50.31 crore, emerges as 2nd highest all-time Kannada opening in Hindi

As per reports, Toxic trails only Yash’s K.G.F - Chapter 2, which opened to Rs. 53.95 crore in Hindi. Toxic’s Rs. 50.31 crore debut is therefore just Rs. 3.64 crore short of the figure recorded by K.G.F - Chapter 2. The comparison makes the opening particularly noteworthy. K.G.F - Chapter 2 had set the benchmark for Yash in the Hindi market with its Rs. 53.95 crore opening day, and Toxic has now come remarkably close to that number. The latest release has thus continued Yash’s strong box office presence in the Hindi belt, at least when it comes to opening-day collections.

The wider all-time chart also puts the scale of Toxic’s debut into perspective. Pushpa 2 - The Rule remains at the top with an opening day of Rs. 72 crore, followed by K.G.F - Chapter 2 at Rs. 53.95 crore and Toxic at Rs. 50.31 crore. Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion follows with Rs. 41 crore, while Saaho recorded Rs. 24.40 crore.

Toxic has also opened well ahead of several other major South releases featured on the chart. Kalki 2898 AD collected Rs. 22.50 crore on its opening day, while 2.0 and RRR recorded Rs. 20.25 crore and Rs. 20.07 crore, respectively. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 stands at Rs. 18.50 crore, followed by Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire at Rs. 18 crore.

For Toxic, the Rs. 50.31 crore opening is therefore more than just a strong first-day number. It puts the film second on the all-time Hindi opening-day chart among Kannada releases and brings Yash’s latest film within striking distance of the benchmark set by K.G.F - Chapter 2. The real test now will be whether Toxic can carry this sizeable opening-day momentum into the days ahead.

Top All Time Highest Kannada Opening Day Grossers
K.G.F - Chapter 2 – Rs. 53.95 crore
Toxic – Rs. 50.31 crore
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 – Rs. 18.50 crore
K.G.F - Chapter 1 – Rs. 2.10 crore
Kantara – Rs. 1.27 crore
Vikrant Rona – Rs. 1.11 crore

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection , Toxic Movie Review

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