Hanuman Ansh Box Office: 14.14x multiple puts it ahead of Kantara, The Kashmir Files on Aamir Khan’s longevity formula

Box office numbers are often judged by how much a film earns in its opening weekend. But Aamir Khan has offered a different way of looking at a film’s theatrical performance not just by the size of its opening, but by how much it continues to earn after those first few days. That thinking has now brought Hanuman Ansh into focus, with the film recording a remarkable 14.14 weekend-to-lifetime multiple.

The formula compares a film’s opening weekend business with its eventual lifetime collection. The idea is simple: the higher the multiple, the stronger the film’s performance after its opening weekend, indicating that audiences continued to turn up in subsequent weeks.

Aamir Khan had earlier explained the thinking through the example of 3 Idiots, which collected Rs. 40 crore over its weekend before going on to earn Rs. 202 crore in its lifetime. According to the formula, a film that multiplies its opening weekend several times over is displaying stronger longevity, as opposed to one that makes a big opening and then sees its collections quickly taper off.

Hanuman Ansh takes that idea even further. With a weekend-to-lifetime multiple of 14.14, the film's eventual business stands at more than 14 times its opening weekend figure. It is a striking example of a theatrical run where the initial weekend is only a small part of the overall journey.

The significance of the number becomes clearer when viewed against Aamir Khan formula list that features films such as Karthikeya 2, with an 88.71 multiple, followed by Mahavatar Narsimha at 15.10 and Main Vaapas Aaunga at 11.60. Kantara stands at 10.54, while The Kashmir Files has a multiple of 9.31.

Against that backdrop, Hanuman Ansh's 14.14 multiple tells a story that the headline opening weekend alone would not. Its theatrical journey has been driven by what happened after those first three days, turning the film into an unusually strong performer when measured through Aamir Khan's way of looking at box office success.

Ultimately, that is what makes the Hanuman Ansh number interesting. In an industry where the opening weekend can often dominate the conversation, its 14.14 weekend-to-lifetime multiple puts the focus back where Aamir's formula intended it to be on whether audiences kept coming back after the initial rush had passed.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection