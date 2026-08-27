Toxic Box Office: Yash starrer records Rs. 50.31 crore, becomes 3rd highest Hindi-dubbed opening for a South film

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has opened on a powerful note at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 50.31 crore on its opening day. Beyond the size of the number itself, the film has immediately found a place among the biggest Hindi-dubbed openings recorded by South Indian films.

Toxic’s Rs. 50.31 crore debut would place it at No. 3, behind Pushpa 2 – The Rule that drew in Rs. 72 cr and K.G.F – Chapter 2 that collected Rs. 53.95 cr, leaving Toxic just Rs. 3.64 crore short of the record.

The comparison becomes even more interesting when Toxic is placed alongside the other films that have dominated this chart over the years. Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, which released in 2017, opened to Rs. 41 crore, while Saaho followed with Rs. 24.40 crore in 2019. Kalki 2898 AD recorded Rs. 22.50 crore on its opening day, followed by 2.0 at Rs. 20.25 crore and RRR at Rs. 20.07 crore.

That comparison gives some perspective to Toxic’s opening. Its Rs. 50.31 crore debut is not merely ahead of Baahubali 2’s Rs. 41 crore opening; it is also more than double the opening-day figures of Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0 and RRR listed on Bollywood Hungama’s chart.

The film’s performance also puts Yash in familiar territory. K.G.F – Chapter 2 remains the benchmark on the chart with Rs. 53.95 crore, meaning Toxic has come remarkably close to the record established by the actor’s previous franchise outing. The Rs. 50.31 crore opening therefore gives the new release a strong early position in a category that has historically been led by some of the biggest South Indian films to find an audience in the Hindi market.

The rest of the top 10 further underlines the scale of the opening. Salaar stands at Rs. 18 crore, Kabali at Rs. 5.20 crore, Baahubali – The Beginning at Rs. 5.15 crore and Radhe Shyam at Rs. 4.44 crore. Toxic’s opening is therefore significantly ahead of every film in the chart below the top three.

For Toxic, the significance of the Rs. 50.31 crore opening goes beyond the first-day headline. The film has entered the conversation at the very top of Bollywood Hungama’s all-time Hindi-dubbed opening-day chart, coming within touching distance of K.G.F – Chapter 2. With its first day already establishing such a strong benchmark, the focus now shifts to how the film sustains that momentum over the days ahead.

Top 10 Highest Hindi Dubbed Movies on Opening Day

Pushpa 2 - The Rule – Rs. 72 cr

K.G.F - Chapter 2 – Rs. 53.95 cr

Toxic – Rs. 50.31 cr

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion – Rs. 41 cr

Saaho – Rs. 24.40 cr

Kalki 2898 AD – Rs. 22.50 cr

2.0 – Rs. 20.25 cr

RRR – Rs. 20.07 cr

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 – Rs. 18.50 cr

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire – Rs. 18 cr