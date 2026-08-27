Toxic (Hindi) Box Office Estimate Day 2: Yash starrer goes Thugs Of Hindostan way; collects Rs. 24 crores on Thursday

The Geethu Mohandas directed Toxic has seen a steep drop in collections on the second day. According to early estimates, the Yash film dipped by 55 per cent on Thursday, with collections in the range of Rs. 23 crore to Rs. 25 crore. This takes the two-day collections of Toxic to Rs. 75 crore.

The drop on the second day is alarming, similar to the Aamir Khan-led Thugs Of Hindostan. To give a recap, Thugs Of Hindostan opened at Rs. 52.25 crore and then dipped to Rs. 29.25 crore on the second day. Toxic, on the other hand, opened at Rs. 50.31 crore on Wednesday and dipped to Rs. 23 crore.

The reports are not up to the mark, and there could be big drops further on the days to come despite a holiday weekend from Friday to Sunday. There is a drop of about 50 per cent in the multiplex chains, whereas the bigger drops have come in the mass belts, with fall ranging from 60 per cent to 80 per cent.

Toxic took a phenomenal start owing to the stardom of Yash, but the content has failed to justify the pre-release anticipation. It's on to Ramayana now for Rocking Star Yash, as a lot is riding on the Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic tale.