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Bollywood Hungama » News » Toxic headed to emerge a BIG DISASTER; Yash-starrer records a 70 per cent drop in India on Day 2 » Toxic headed to emerge a BIG DISASTER; Yash-starrer records a 70 per cent drop in India on Day 2

Toxic headed to emerge a BIG DISASTER; Yash-starrer records a 70 per cent drop in India on Day 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After a solid start of Rs. 120 crore (gross) in India, the Geethu Mohandas-directed Toxic led by Yash with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi has seen a massive drop in collections in India. According to early estimates, the film has crashed down by 70 per cent to rake in Rs. 45 crore (gross) on the second day.

With this, the two-day total collection of Toxic stands at Rs. 165 crore, and this drop more or less indicates curtains down for the Yash-led mega-budget epic. Of the Rs. 45 crore, around Rs. 30 crore (gross) has come in from the Hindi version, whereas the remaining 4 South Versions have contributed just Rs. 15 crore.

The film has crashed in South India, and the Hindi version is somehow holding up better, though a crash is round the corner in Hindi too. The advances for tomorrow are also poor, and the film could be headed for a shocking finish despite a start of Rs. 120 crore.

The film is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, and the makers have not sold the digital rights with the hope of getting more with box office success. But the failure will now lead them to sell it at a shocking figure, adding to the losses.

It's sad to see a film fail so badly, but the verdict of the audience is always final and with Toxic, the audience has not fallen in love with the world that Yash intended to create.

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection , Toxic Movie Review

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