Welcome To The Jungle Paid Preview Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer opens well; collects Rs. 3.75 cr. on limited shows

The Akshay Kumar led comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle has taken a good start at the box office in the paid previews. According to very early estimates, the Ahmed Khan directorial has collected in the range of Rs. 3.5 crore to Rs. 4 crore in the paid previews, which is above the industry projections for the premieres.

The film has collected around Rs. 2 crore from national chains, with the rest coming from single screens and non-national chains. The first day paid preview gamble has paid off for Welcome To The Jungle, as the reports seem to be on the positive side, and this should help the film multiply faster over the coming three days.

Welcome To The Jungle will be looking to collect around Rs. 12 to 14 crore on Friday, which will take the opening day biz, including the paid previews to Rs. 16 to 18 crore. This is a solid start, and the eyes will be on the weekend growth for the film to consolidate itself in a good position.

There is a partial holiday tomorrow on account of Muharram, and this will result in better than usual walk-ups for the film.