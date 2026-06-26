Main Vaapas Aaunga springs the biggest box office surprise; every day of Week 2 is bigger than Week 1, and collections jump by 80%

Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as one of the biggest surprise stories at the box office. What makes its trend truly remarkable is that each day of Week 2 has recorded higher collections than the corresponding day of Week 1 - a rare feat, especially in today’s theatrical scenario, where films usually witness a drop after the opening weekend.

The film collected Rs. 12.46 crores in its first week. However, instead of slowing down, it grew significantly in Week 2 and collected Rs. 22.50 crores, registering a huge jump of around 80% over Week 1. The total after two weeks now stands at Rs. 34.96 crores.

The day-wise comparison clearly tells the story. Day 8 was higher than Day 1, Day 9 was higher than Day 2, and Day 10 was higher than Day 3. The momentum continued even on the weekdays, with Day 11, Day 12, Day 13 and Day 14 all staying ahead of their Week 1 counterparts.

This trend proves that Main Vaapas Aaunga is not merely sustaining but growing with every passing day. The film seems to have benefited tremendously from positive word of mouth, with the second weekend turning out to be more than double that of the first weekend. Even more encouraging is the fact that the weekdays in Week 2 also remained stronger than Week 1, showing that the appreciation is not limited to weekend footfalls alone.

In an era where most films open, drop and disappear within days, Main Vaapas Aaunga has taken the opposite route. It started on a modest note, found acceptance among the audience and then grew from strength to strength. The Week 2 numbers make it clear that the film has struck a chord with moviegoers and is now turning into a genuine box office success story.