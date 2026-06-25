Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Prediction: Set for a good opening, to bring in Rs. 18-22 crores

More than a couple of months after Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar is now returning with Welcome To The Jungle. As a matter of fact, Bhooth Bangla was the last Bollywood hit that the industry saw and the film is, in fact, still playing at a few shows and has collected around Rs. 170 crores. Ever since then, the industry has been waiting for a hit or a 100 Crore Club film and that’s nowhere to be seen.

Hopefully, the wait will now be over with Welcome To The Jungle, which is carrying good pre-release buzz for it. The brand Welcome is at it is huge. Then there is Akshay Kumar leading from the front and he has also been joined by Hera Pheri partners-in-crime Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The trailer promises family entertainment across all age groups. The release is being big as well with well spread out screens and shows, though it has to be added that there are other films like Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga playing as well due to which a good count of screens will go their way.

Still, the film is aiming for a start in the vicinity of Rs. 20 crores and this is where it should reach tomorrow. In any case for the interiors, there isn’t anything really playing and this is where Welcome To The Jungle will have good audiences. Ditto for the single screens where the film will be the first choice by a distance. All of this means that on Friday, the film is set to have an opening day of minimum Rs. 18 crores with a chance to stretch towards Rs. 20 crores mark. In case the word of mouth spreads really fast post tonight paid previews, then even Rs. 22 crores is possible. However, for all practical purposes, first day number of Rs. 18-20 crores is there for the taking and that should help set it up well for the weekend.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection