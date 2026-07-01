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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a SUPERB Tuesday, all set to CARRY FORWARD MOMENTUM today and tomorrow » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a SUPERB Tuesday, all set to CARRY FORWARD MOMENTUM today and tomorrow

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a SUPERB Tuesday, all set to CARRY FORWARD MOMENTUM today and tomorrow

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The momentum is on the side of Welcome To The Jungle and that was seen on Tuesday as well when Rs. 8.78 crores came in. The ticket rates were reduced and the footfalls went really higher up. As a result, the collections were bigger than Monday numbers of Rs. 8.24 crores and that goes on to show that the footfalls were, at least, 50% more on Tuesday.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a SUPERB Tuesday, all set to CARRY FORWARD MOMENTUM today and tomorrow

There is genuine interest amongst the audience and that’s reflecting in the way big numbers are coming in every day. Otherwise, despite all the different kind of offers, so many films just fizzle out in quick time in their first week itself. However, here the word of mouth is continuing to spread fast and that would be seen today and tomorrow as well when the film will stay on to be good. Around Rs. 14-15 crores more should come in which will take the film really close to the Rs. 100 crores mark.

So far, the film has collected Rs. 80.49 crores and though it would be expecting too much for the 100 Crore Club entry to happen by tomorrows itself, it will certainly happen by Friday, which would be a good deal too. There are multiple films arriving this weekend and then in the coming weeks too there is going to be a flurry of releases. However, as has been seen in the recent past too, when a film is grabbed by the audience then it stays on to be a top choice regardless of competition, and that’s expected here as well with this Akshay Kumar led multistarrer.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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